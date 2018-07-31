David Beador Reacts To News Of Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend, Slams Her For Exposing Divorce On ‘RHOC’

David Beador is reacting to Shannon's new man, and her comments about their divorce on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

David Beador hopes to see Shannon Beador move on and find happiness after their 2017 split.

Speaking to Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and father of three reacted to news of Shannon’s new romance with Scot Matteson, who she went public with earlier this month, and revealed how he feels about her on-air comments regarding their split and his new romance with Lesley Cook.

“I will always wish Shannon the best and hope she finds happiness with the men she is and has been dating,” David told the outlet, according to a July 31 report by All About the Real Housewives.

As fans may know, Shannon allowed Bravo to chronicle her post-divorce dating for the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and before the season premiered in June, she seemingly went public with one of her love interests. Then, as she revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, she and her mystery man didn’t work out.

Following Shannon’s split from her previous boyfriend, the reality star went public with another man, Scot Matteson, on Instagram and since then, she’s continued to share photos of the two of them together.

Although David wishes Shannon well when it comes to her dating endeavors he hasn’t been to happy to see that she’s spoken about their ongoing divorce so frequently throughout the first episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

“I think it’s sad for our children, Shannon chooses to share any aspect of our pending divorce through the press and on Bravo’s different TV avenues and advertisers,” he said.

David Beador went on to reveal to Page Six that when it comes to the allegations claiming he and Lesley Cook began their relationship before he split from Shannon, there is simply no truth to the rumor shared by Tamra Judge on the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

“There are two sides to every story and relationship as everyone knows. I believe most people see through it though,” he said.

“Moreover, her and Tamra’s suggestion that Lesley and I met prior to my separation was a premeditated lie that I’m sure was talked about by the two of them prior to filming that scene. Nonetheless, Lesley is [a] beautiful, amazing, happy [woman] and mother. She and her family do not deserve the negative press those two conjure up,” he added.