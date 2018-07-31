Jennifer Lopez Will Take Home Michael Jackson Vanguard Award At 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

J.Lo’s glamourous, infectious, and dance-heavy music videos have earned her the genre’s most illustrious award.

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez will be the recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

In the announcement made today by MTV, the network also revealed that J.Lo will perform live at the awards ceremony for the first time since 2001.

The Video Vanguard Award is given to artists to honor their vast catalog of music videos. It has been handed out at the VMAs since the inaugural event in 1984.

In 1991, the name of the trophy was officially changed to the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award because of the King of Pop’s pioneering work with music videos.

By receiving this award, Lopez joins a special club of esteemed musicians like Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, George Michael, David Bowie, LL Cool J, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

The World of Dance executive producer and judge has released numerous artistic, dance-heavy videos since launching a career in music back in 1999, including “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Jenny from the Block,” “On the Floor,” and “Booty.”

Throughout her career, the 49-year-old has sold more than 80 million records globally, had 16 top 10 hit singles, and three No. 1 albums.

“Dinero,” J.Lo’s latest single and music video, featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B, is nominated for two VMAs this year: Best Latin and Best Collaboration.

On today’s TRL, host Sway Calloway spoke to J.Lo about being named the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award-winner.

Wearing an oversized, white button-down shirt; denim; high-heeled, over-the-knee boots with belt buckles, which made them look like jeans; a gold “Jennifer” necklace; and hoop earrings, Lopez said that “it’s mind-blowing” to be receiving the award.

“It is amazing, honestly. Growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award… To be the recipient this year, I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited.”

On the show, she also had some good advice to share with the audience after one of her fans, Heidi, asked what she would tell young women who want to be successful.

“In any career, you just have to really work harder than everybody else — honestly, that’s really been the secret sauce for me,” said Lopez.

“I just don’t let up. I just keep going, and keep trying harder, and keep trying to evolve and grow…. I never think that I’ve arrived.”

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.