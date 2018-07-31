Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green At L.A. Nightclub, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green have had bad blood ever since the 2018 NBA Finals. Fans watched the two basketball players scuffle on the court during Games 3 and 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers series with the Golden State Warriors, and tempers reportedly flared again over the summer.

According to a July 31 report by Bleacher Report, sports reporter Jason McIntyre revealed that the altercation happened in L.A. two weeks ago. Rumor has it that it was after The Espy Awards in a nightclub. Draymond allegedly tried to apologize to Tristan for what happened during Game 4 of The Finals, but Thompson wasn’t having it.

Green then told Thompson, “Come on, I didn’t mean it,” and then Tristan laid a punch on the Warriors’ big man. However, Draymond reportedly “didn’t go down” after the hit.

McIntyre reveals that Draymond Green was “not the aggressor,” and that he was “trying to make peace.” However, Tristan Thompson allegedly “felt embarrassed” by what had happened during Game 4 and “unloaded” on Green. Meanwhile, some fellow NBA players told the sports journalist that it was “about time” that someone put Draymond in his place.

Another NBA Twitter account revealed that LeBron James and Kevin Durant were also there during the physical altercation and that they both had to step in to break up the two men at the after party.

Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

After a scuffle on the court during The Finals, Draymond told the media that he would be willing to meet Tristan “in the streets any day,” and it looks like that is exactly what happened.

Apparently Tristan Thompson gave Draymond a two piece and LeBron and KD had to step in to stop it at the Espys after party ???? — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) July 31, 2018

Neither Tristan Thompson nor Draymond Green have spoken out about the alleged fight, but NBA fans will no doubt be watching when the Warriors and Cavs meet up for the 2018-2019 season to see if the bad blood continues to carry over onto the court yet again.

It seems that Draymond could have said something nasty to Tristan about his cheating scandal and/or baby mama, Khloe Kardashian. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

We Broke It Here FIRST: Tristan Thompson Secretly Served Draymond Green A Two Piece & A Biscuit Extra Crispy During An ESPYS Partyhttps://t.co/1gh9T7RYch (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/5qBTH7PzGB — Bossip (@Bossip) July 31, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thomson is now allegedly feeling “trapped” in the relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the couple is still on shaky ground following the cheating scandal and that Thompson isn’t cool with rehashing the event over and over in therapy.

“Khloe and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point. Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship. He’s no longer going with Khloe for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago,” an insider told the magazine.