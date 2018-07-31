‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Producers Hope To Replace Carole Radziwill With Younger Woman, Reports ‘Radar’

What do producers have in mind for the Season 11 cast?

Carole Radziwill’s Season 11 replacement on The Real Housewives of New York City will reportedly be much younger than she is.

According to a new report shared by Radar Online, producers of the Bravo reality series are hoping to find someone in their 30s or early 40s to replace Radziwill and join the show’s returning cast, which includes 47-year-old Bethenny Frankel, 53-year-old LuAnn de Lesseps, 53-year-old Dorinda Medley, and 61-year-old Ramona Singer.

“Producers are always looking for great new cast members and have several people in mind to replace Carole,” a source revealed on July 31, adding that show executives “want to go younger.”

“It’s becoming the real grandmas of New York,” joked the source. “Producers want to turn back the clock and find ladies a decade younger.”

The youngest member of the show’s cast is 42-year-old Tinsley Mortimer.

Producers also want to find a new cast member, or new cast members, who are already successful and famous. As fans of the Real Housewives franchise well know, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw success with the additions of soap stars Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson years ago and will reportedly continue on with that success with the Season 9 addition of actress turned reality star Denise Richards.

In addition to finding someone young to replace Radziwill, who announced she was quitting The Real Housewives of New York City last week, producers are hoping to find at least one new cast member who is an actual “real housewife.”

As for the ongoing rumors claiming Jill Zarin will return to the show now that Radziwill has left, the Radar Online insider said that the only way Zarin will be invited back to the series is as a friend of LuAnn de Lesseps.

“Jill might be returning as a ‘friend’ of Luann on a few episodes, but that is entirely up to the Countess,” the source explained.

Carole Radziwill confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on July 26.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill told People magazine in a statement. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 is currently airing on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.