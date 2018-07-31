Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Camo Outfit While Out In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian turned heads on Monday in L.A. when she stepped out with sister Kourtney Kardashian in an army chic outfit.

According to a July 30 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian hit the town this week wearing camo pants, a form-fitting, army green, spandex tank top, and nude heels. She wore sunglasses, a necklace, and donned a bracelet on her wrist while carrying a Louis Vuitton fanny pack over her shoulder.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed off her new short hairstyle. Khloe rocked her blunt blonde bob, that falls just under her chin, during her outing. Khloe cut her hair after revealing to her fans via social media that she loves having shorter hair, and that she wanted to lose a bit more of her baby weight before sporting the shorter style again.

Khloe Kardashian and sister Kourtney were seen heading in and out of the studio as they filmed interviews for the upcoming season of the family’s reality TV series, which is set to debut a brand new batch of episodes in August. The sisters goofed around between takes and documented their time together via Khloe’s Instagram story as they used multiple filters and joked with one another.

Not an ad A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, made headlines on Tuesday when it was revealed that he and fellow NBA player, Draymond Green, got into a physical altercation during a night out at Delilah nightclub after The Espy Awards in mid-July.

Draymond and Tristan had gotten into a few scuffles on the court during the 2018 NBA Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors. During Game 4 of the series, things reached their boiling point, and Green even refused to shake Thompson’s had after the series ended.

Draymond Green reportedly tried to apologize to Tristan Thompson for his behavior during the game, but Tristan wasn’t interested in an apology and ended up punching him at the club. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were also in attendance and reportedly stepped in to separate the two men.

“Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, ‘about time,'” Jason McIntyre, editor-in-chief at The Big Lead told fans via Twitter. Both Draymond and Tristan’s names began trending as fans started to get wind of the fight.

It seems Khloe Kardashian’s man will have a watchful eye on him when the Cavs take on the Warriors during the upcoming NBA season.