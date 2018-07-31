Fans will finally get the answers they are seeking

Fans of Timeless have been devastated by the show’s cancelation, but it seems like NBC has decided to throw them a bone and wrap up the narrative with a series finale. Timeless has now been canceled twice and revived twice, but this time it’s just for two more episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that fans and producers wanted there to be some resolution to the Timeless story and both have gotten their wish, and so the Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke drama will get the chance to take a final bow.

The two men issued a joint statement to say they would rather do another season, but this is a fair alternative.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing. We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast, and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support, and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

That Rufus (a time-traveler of sorts) was stranded in another time was the main concern for fans who were at least demanding answers to some basic questions about the next chapter of the Timeless story.

NBC Entertainment co-president of scripted programming Lisa Katz says it feels great to come back, even for a short time.

“We’re excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story. A huge thank you to all — our cast, crew, producers, and partners at Sony — who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week.”

The plan at this time is for Timeless to wrap up with a two-hour movie, but it’s possible for the show to end with two last episodes. Little is known about the plotline, but NBC reportedly wants to air the Timeless wrap-up at some point during the holidays.

The majority of leads from the Timeless series are planning to come back for the final two episodes. Stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit are all onboard to return to NBC.

The NBC favorite became a cult favorite when it combined history with the science fiction aspect of time travel.