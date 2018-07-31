Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Baby True Bonds With Her Cousins

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how her daughter, True Thompson, has been bonding with all of her cousins, especially Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster.

According to a July 31 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian reveals that little True is taking a baby class with her youngest cousins every week and that it is helping them to grow their bond as family and best friends for life.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible! Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue,” Khloe wrote via her app.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Kylie, are dedicated to having their little girls grow up together and become very close. Kim’s oldest daughter, North, is very close with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, so it makes sense that they would want the rest of the girls to grow up being best friends as well.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew,” Kim Kardashian previously revealed of the cousins in the past.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian also recently opened up about why fans saw her hoping for a baby boy during her pregnancy on last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kardashian told fans via social media that she “so badly” wanted a little boy due to her strong connection with her oldest nephew, Mason Disick.

Khloe says that she felt comfortable having a boy because of all of the time spent with Mason, and how they interact together. However, she is beyond happy to have her baby girl, and that she knows God gave her what she truly needed in her life.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted, later adding, “ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties. We call them the triplets it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT.”