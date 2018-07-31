‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud? Jenelle Evans Seemingly Disses Leah Messer’s Parenting On Twitter, Per ‘In Touch’

Find out what Jenelle Evans would never do with her own kids.

Has Jenelle Evans just taken aim at Leah Messer’s parenting? It sure seems that way.

According to a July 30 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, Evans appeared to diss Messer after seeing that her Teen Mom 2 co-star had allowed her young daughters to wear fake nails on their fingers in a tweet shared days ago.

“I wouldn’t get my kids fake nails at such a young age, I actually stopped myself. It’s super damaging! But that’s just my opinion,” Evans tweeted just after Messer shared a photo of her kids with fake nails on Snapchat.

Evans’ Twitter post came just days after Messer shared a post about Evans’ road rage scene with several concerned face emojis. As fans have seen over the past two weeks, Evans lashed out at a man who tailgated her by reportedly following him and threatening him with a gun. At the time, the reality star’s oldest son, 9-year-old Jace, was sitting beside her in the front seat looking absolutely terrified.

When Evans’ mom, Barbara, who has full custody of Jace, later confronted her about the issue, Evans claimed her son had lied about her pulling out a gun. Unfortunately for Evans, Barbara didn’t believe her and instead chose to contact a lawyer in hopes of having her parental rights limited.

Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer have butted heads before. As Teen Mom 2 fans may have seen, the two women exchanged words online after Evans’ husband, David Eason, called out Messer for allowing her daughter Aleeah to wear heavy makeup to a cheerleading competition. While Eason has been known to allow his own daughter, Maryssa, to wear makeup to her own competitions for cheer, he felt Aleeah had on too much makeup and called her out in the comments section of one of her Instagram photos months ago.

“I can’t believe Corey would allow her to wear that much makeup,” Eason wrote. “She just probably didn’t ask him if it was okay first. I doubt he would allow that.”

In response to Eason’s mommy-shaming post, Kailyn Lowry defended her friend and co-star with a message on Twitter.

“David, take that energy you have on [Instagram] and put it toward something else… like your own kids,” she wrote.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B. The season’s reunion special begins airing next Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV.