Lara Trump Rocks Stars And Stripes Leggings While Sharing Morning Workout With Fans

By the looks of her Instagram account, Lara Trump is quite the fitness buff.

It’s rather common for Eric Trump’s wife to share both workout photos and bikini photos on her popular Instagram account. Today was certainly no exception as the the fitness buff shared a video of her morning workout routine with her 411,000 plus followers.

In the short video, Trump does a number if exercises, starting with squats as she balances on a bosu ball. To make the exercise even harder, Lara can be seen holding up a big weight over the top of her head. In the next set of exercises, the 35-year-old uses a workout bench as she holds a dumbbell in one hand does raises on the bench. The workout video ends with Lara pulling on a set of weights in what appears to be an exercise that is aimed at tightening her back muscles.

The mother of one tagged the video in New York City and certainly dressed the part of an athlete. Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law shows off her toned legs in a pair of stars and stripes leggings while also sporting a tight black workout tank top. Her hair is worn in a high bun and in true workout fashion, she goes makeup-free. To complete the sporty-chic look, Trump rocks a pair of red Nikes with a black swoosh on the side.

#MorningBurnout courtesy: @teammaloney ???????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

Fans clearly loved the video as it has already received a decent amount of attention within just an hour of posting. Some fans were quick to chime in on how amazing Lara looks while countless other fans applauded her for sticking to her gym routine.

“Amazing control! Beautiful body, I’d be spread all over the floor!”

“You must have the tightest core muscles in NY,” another wrote.

“Come to Connecticut for your next triathlon. Highly recommend Mossman sprint in Norwalk on 8/19. Message me if you want any info… I’ve done it a bunch of times. Congrats on the Boston Tri,” another fan suggested.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Lara is a seasoned athlete and recently competed in yet another triathlon.

“#BostonTriathlon (Behind us is the water we were supposed to swim in — due to the weather conditions, the swim was cancelled???? — fun nonetheless!)” she wrote in a post.

That wasn’t the first time that the 35-year-old has competed in a triathlon. According to the Miami Herald, Trump competed with another 440 plus athletes in the Las Olas Triathlon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this past March. The publication shared that it was the third time that she had competed in that particular event.

Way to go, Lara.