‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael And Sonny Race For Safety, And Finn Realizes Anna’s In Trouble

Tuesday's episode of 'General Hospital' will be an explosive one, according to the latest spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday hint that there are must-see moments on the way. Viewers are desperate to see whether Brad can save Wiley, but that’s not all that is set to go down during the July 31 show. Nelle went into labor as Sonny desperately tried to save Michael, while Jason managed to get Carly out of Ferncliff. In addition, there’s action on the way related to Drew, Anna, and others too.

Finn reached out to Anna to let her know that Peter had been found, but General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will connect with Robert on Tuesday about the situation. The two will figure out that Anna isn’t the one who sent the text to Finn and Robert will plan to start tracking down her captors.

SheKnows Soaps hints that Finn will be determined to help Robert, and while Robert may try to go solo on this one, Finn will likely insist on being involved. Actress Finola Hughes recently teased that she was about to start filming again, so fans can expect a major storyline to begin on this front very soon.

Margaux found the flash drive pertaining to Drew’s memories and General Hospital spoilers from TV Source Magazine indicate that she’ll take a look at the drive during the next episode. She’ll come across some interesting tidbits and viewers will be curious to see what she decides to do with this find.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/edDIhPuGsu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 25, 2018

Viewers will see Drew and Curtis chatting, and they’ll discuss Drew’s memories. While General Hospital spoilers suggest that Curtis will encourage his friend to keep working toward recovering his own memories, it sounds as if Drew will feel as if it’s a lost cause.

Jason managed to rescue Carly, and he’ll work on updating her on Michael, Nelle, and the plan that was playing out. Naturally, Carly will be unhappy with the idea of Michael faking his death to set up Nelle, but at this point, Jason won’t have heard anything about the accident and he’ll do his best to reassure his friend.

As for that accident scene, Monday’s show ended with Michael’s leg trapped, Sonny trying to save him, and sparks threatening an explosion due to the gas leak. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will manage to yank Michael out of the car before it explodes, but they won’t get far away before the vehicle goes up in flames.

What comes next for Nelle and her baby as Obrecht helps with the delivery in the woods? Will Lucas and Brad’s baby survive, or will he die and is there a baby switch on the way? Who has Anna and what will Margaux do with that flash drive? General Hospital spoilers tease that this will be a week packed with juicy developments and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.