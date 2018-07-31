‘Vanderpump Rules’ News: Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement

Is she happy they are getting married?

Lisa Vanderpump is so happy to see that Jax Taylor has finally proposed to Brittany Cartwright after over three years of dating.

While chatting with Bravo’s Personal Space at a recent party thrown for the Daily Mail at Tom Tom, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, admitting that she wasn’t super surprised to see that Taylor had gotten down on one knee and asked Cartwright to marry him.

“Of course, I wanted him to [propose]. I’m just thrilled, I wasn’t shocked, I’m thrilled,” Vanderpump said, according to a July 30 report.

“It was the best thing he ever could have done,” she added. “I hope he realizes it.”

Taylor began dating Cartwright in early 2015 as he filmed the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, he didn’t immediately put an end to his player ways and was seen flirting with Lala Kent around the time that Cartwright moved from her home in Kentucky to be with him in Los Angeles. Then, years into their relationship, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright at least once with their co-star, Faith Stowers, who used to work alongside them at SUR Restaurant.

Following Taylor’s cheating admission, he and Cartwright took time off from their relationship before reconciling at the end of last year. Months later, during a visit to their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged.

After Jax Taylor proposed, he and Cartwright both confirmed their exciting news on Instagram with their fans and followers.

“She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Taylor wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of Cartwright showing off her engagement ring. “Make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded.”

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the same photo on her own page.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the return of Vanderpump Rules for Season 7 later this year. A premiere date has not yet been set.