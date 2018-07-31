New Trailer For ‘Venom’ Shows More Of The Anti-Hero And Riot [Video]

Eddie Brock can't stop fighting against himself, but he's fighting everyone else at the same time.

When the first trailer for Venom was released, a lot of fans weren’t overly thrilled with it and had a lot of negative criticism to throw at Sony Pictures. They weren’t too happy with how things were presented or actually the lack of seeing so little of one of Spider-Man’s most well-known villains. Now, a second trailer has been released that gives more detail, delves further into the mind of Eddie Brock, and gives a much better look at Venom him/itself.

Oh, and we get our first look at Riot as well.

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock and his alter-ego, the anti-hero, Venom. Brock is trying to find out all he can about the Life Foundation as he is an investigative reporter who often goes too far and gets too close. This time, it is obvious that he is in over his head and no longer quite himself.

On Tuesday, Coming Soon revealed the new trailer for Venom was released and it gives a much deeper look into the whole story. In the first trailer, Eddie Brock was essentially only shown ending up as Venom and trying to figure out his new powers. It was kind of a fluff piece, but this is much better.

Sony Pictures

In the second trailer (featured below), fans will continue to notice that Spider-Man is nowhere to be found, and he isn’t going to be. Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) is currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe/MCU which is organized by Marvel Studios and Disney.

That movie world contains the characters such as the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it also has Spider-Man who is on loan from Sony Pictures. In the Marvel universe that is organized and run by Sony, they are not currently intertwining the two worlds and that is why Venom is in his own stand-alone film.

Another new look in the second trailer is that of Riz Ahmed in the role of Riot who will oppose Venom in the film. Riot is another symbiote, of the villainous persuasion, who will battle it out with Venom who isn’t exactly a hero himself, but it makes for some awesome looking fight scenes.

The actual rating for Venom has not yet been revealed, but it looks like it could easily jump over PG-13 and land an R-rating.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018, and it will also star Michelle Williams, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott alongside Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed. In this second trailer, there is a lot more footage shown that is making Marvel fans much happier than after viewing the first go-round. Oh, and for those who are wondering, that is Hardy providing the voice for Venom as well, and it is awesome.