Mila Kunis Gushes Over ‘Super Dad’ Ashton Kutcher, Reveals Why She’s Not On Social Media

'He's the best dad on the planet, he's super dad.'

Over the past few days, actress Mila Kunis has been making her rounds, promoting her upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me.

And with each and every interview in the press junket, the normally private actress is revealing a little more and more about her personal life. This morning, the 34-year-old made an appearance on the Today Show, where she dished on a number of topics, including her marriage to husband Ashton Kutcher. The couple share two children, one-year-old Dimitri and three-year-old Wyatt. And as Kunis promotes her movie, she revealed that Kutcher is at home with the kids.

“He’s with the kids now. He truly is an unbelievable human being.”

“He’s the best dad on the planet, he’s super dad,” Kunis said, adding, “he’s super dad.”

Hoda Kotb also asked Kunis why she has opted to stay away from social media, unlike many of her other celebrity counterparts. While Kunis told the talk show host that she is not completely out of tune with social media, confessing that she does look at it from time to time, she just doesn’t feel the urge to make an account for herself.

‘There’s so many reasons to it, I think I was just late to the game to begin with, I must have been sleeping under a rock when everything kind of exploded. And then it became, the truth is, it’s not part of your contract, if you’re an actor, ‘you need to do this many posts,'” she confessed.

Night out with the wife A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Mila says that it’s “not up for debate” while discussing her movie contracts because plain and simple — she’s not on social media and she doesn’t want to be.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that the actress spilled a few details on what it was like for her and Ashton during the early stages of their relationship on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. Of course, prior to marrying Kunis, Kutcher was famously tied to actress Demi Moore.

“I married a divorcee,” the actress exclaimed.

Kunis also revealed that Ashton’s marriage to Demi was real and that Ashton really cared about her three kids — 29-year-old Rumer, 27-year-old Scout, and 24-year-old Tallulah.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship. They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life … Yeah, he was younger, but he loved those kids.”

After the divorce from Moore, Kutcher and Kunis began hooking up and had a sort of “friends with benefits” mentality, before becoming exclusive.

Prior to that, Kunis was in a long-term relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin.