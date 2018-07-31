Kim Kardashian Praises Trump: ‘I Have Nothing Bad To Say About The President’

Kim said she is 'very grateful' that Trump commuted Alice Johnson's lifetime jail sentence.

Kim Kardashian praised President Donald Trump during her July 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I have nothing bad to say about the president,” Kardashian said when Kimmel repeatedly tried to goad her into mocking the billionaire mogul.

Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the upcoming 15th season of her hit reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim discussed her May 2018 meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, where she pleaded for him to pardon Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson is a 63-year-old African-American grandmother who served 21 years in jail after being convicted for a nonviolent drug offense and sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

‘I’m Very Grateful’

In June 2018, President Trump commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence and released her from jail — a week after Kim had pleaded for clemency on Johnson’s behalf, Fox News reported.

“I knew that there was only one person in power who could get this woman out of prison, so I went for it,” Kardashian told Kimmel of her White House visit.

Alice Marie Johnson had sought clemency under former president Barack Obama but was denied.

Kim said when she walked into the Oval Office, she was awestruck. “I walk in and I’m kind of starstruck,” she recalled.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kimmel retorted sarcastically, “Yeah. Especially weird that he’s there, right?”

Kardashian refused to be baited into slamming Trump and replied, “I’m very grateful and I’m very hopeful that more good things are going to come out of our conversations.”

Kim said she has a list of other prisoners she hopes to ask President Trump to release from jail. Kimmel sarcastically asked if first lady Melania Trump was on her list.

Kardashian ignored the dig and quipped, “I love Melania!”

Kim recounted that Trump had called her directly after he commuted Johnson’s jail sentence. Kardashian said she was nude at the time because she was in the middle of a photo shoot.

“So I’m naked and I’m all glammed up, and my phone rings,” Kardashian recalled. Jimmy Kimmel joked that if Kim had told Trump she was naked, the president “would’ve released the whole prison.”

Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

While Kim Kardashian isn’t a supporter of President Trump, her husband, rap superstar Kanye West, is.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye made headlines in April 2018 after expressing his support for Trump. Kanye did not back off his position despite numerous vicious attacks by the media and alleged fans.

Instead of backing down like most other celebrities who've voiced support for Trump and triggered the liberal lynch mobs, @KanyeWest just double downed, posting a selfie wearing a Make America Great Again hat. ???? pic.twitter.com/YO1dKtv5IW — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Despite the controversy, Kanye’s new album Ye immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2018.