Chrissy Teigen Roasts Melania Trump Over Gardening Footwear Choice, Inspires Meme

Chrissy Teigen strikes again with another biting Twitter observation, this time directed towards the first lady. Teigen encountered a months-old photo of Melania Trump gardening with the Boys and Girls Club of America at the White House Kitchen Garden in September 2017 and had plenty to say about her choice of footwear.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

In the photograph, the first lady is pictured wearing a button-down tartan shirt and Converse sneakers. The shoes, seemingly inappropriate for working in a garden, struck a nerve with Teigen, according to Footwear News.

Although Converse sneakers are advertised as “go-with-everything go-to” shoes, most gardeners opt for boots or thick-soled shoes. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also been photographed participating in garden activities, but her footwear featured sneakers or boots.

At the time the gardening photo was taken, Trump received criticism for other aspects of her outfit. The plaid shirt, designed by French luxury fashion line Balmain, was said to have cost $1,380.

One Twitter user wrote, “I question the morals and wisdom of someone who spends $1K+ on a gardening shirt that looks like something you can buy in Target for < $20.”

After Teigen’s comment on Twitter, the photo of Trump has gone viral, inspiring internet users to turn it into a meme.

me making sure the barista sees me put money in the tip jar pic.twitter.com/Sao2B0DkfR — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) July 31, 2018

Trumps just love gardening at the garden hole and scienceing at the science place pic.twitter.com/CDnTKAPSHN — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 31, 2018

Melania Trump’s controversial outfit choices have always been targeted by critics. Just last year, she was seen heading to Texas after Hurricane Harvey to visit flooded regions in a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Her choice of footwear sparked a series of disapproving posts on Twitter.

I wouldn't normally comment on Melania's shoes but I'm not sure if this is what you wear to go meet ppl who've lost all of their belongings https://t.co/TP3YYgPIwj — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 29, 2017

The criticism seemed to fall on deaf ears as she was later seen wearing heels to visit Hurricane Maria-stricken Puerto Rico several months later.

Despite the backlash she received, others did not think her choice of footwear was a very important issue.

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah weighed in on the debate, “But people weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested, because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse. She went to Houston wearing high heels,” reports People.

Chrissy Teigen’s distaste towards the current president and his family is well-known. She has a long history of trolling Donald Trump on Twitter, with their feud lasting almost a decade before Trump blocked her in 2017.

In the fall of 2017, Teigen also targeted the president’s daughter, poking fun at a grammatical error Ivanka Trump had made on Twitter.

Teigen’s comment about Melania Trump’s choice of gardening shoes may be the latest dig at the first family, but it isn’t expected to be the last.