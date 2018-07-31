'InTouch' says Audrey and Jeremy already have a 10-month-old.

Former LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff reportedly announced to friends and family that they are having a second baby, even though their first, Ember, is still only 10-months-old. The couple has not made the announcement public, but a family friend has shared the good news.

InTouch says that Audrey made the announcement to the whole family at a get-together. Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, posted a secretive message on Instagram (under a photo of Audrey, Jeremy, and Ember) hinting that his family might be expanding.

“Today was a crazy day. I could explain. But better to just leave it at that. I’m going to sleep a happy grandpa.”

Even though nobody in the family will confirm the pregnancy, fans of LPBW jumped right to the news on social media.

“Hmmm very vague. Wonder if she’s preggo again and that’s why they chose to leave [the] show? They make beautiful babies. Audrey is preggers again is my guess.”

Fans are also wondering if a pregnancy and a new baby are the real reason why Audrey and Jeremy have decided to stop shooting LPBW. Is it possible that the two have negotiated their own show to document the pregnancy?

Audrey and Jeremy thanked fans for their loyalty but hinted that they are onto something new.

“We are forever grateful for the run we’ve had, but excited to focus on what we feel the Lord is calling us to.”

People Magazine revealed that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff had decided to part ways with the rest of the family working on LPBW.

Jeremy Roloff, who has been on the show for 17 seasons, relayed in a statement that it was time for him and his family to make their next move.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

Jeremy added that it’s not like he will be disappearing, as his family will support the larger family as they work on the show.