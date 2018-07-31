Kim Kardashian Says She Was Naked When Donald Trump Called Her

Kim Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and opened up about getting a phone call from President Donald Trump, which she took while she was naked.

According to a July 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian talked to Jimmy Kimmel about her recent interactions with President Donald Trump, and how when he called her about her involvement in Alice Johnson’s pardon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that she was doing a nude photo shoot with Steven Klein when she got the important phone call from Trump.

“I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it’s pretty much a nude shoot. So I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up. I’m like, ‘Get me a robe!’ I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, all of these amazing things are happening,'” Kim stated, adding that she wasn’t going to let anything stop her from being herself. “I’m still gonna be me.”

Kim Kardashian also opened up about her husband Kanye West’s support of the president. Kim revealed that she respects everyone’s opinions and that why she doesn’t think Kanye agrees with all of Trump’s policies, he does respect him for how he has risen to the top.

“Yeah, I think he really [does support Trump], I always respect what [another] person thinks, and to make it clear … he doesn’t necessarily agree with [Trump’s] policies, but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him,” Kardashian revealed, adding “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s recent interactions with Alice Johnson and President Donald Trump have encouraged her to do more within the prison system. The reality star is now lobbying for prison reform, and hoping to start a program that would help women readjust to daily life after being released from prison.

In early July, Kim headed to the California Institution for Women in Corona and toured the grounds. She saw the prison inside and out and later sat down to talk with about 15 inmates to ask them about their experience while being incarcerated. She also wanted to know what they hoped to do when they were finally released, and if they had any plans for what life would look like outside of their cells.