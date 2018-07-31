Andy Spade Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Kate Spade Two Months After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been two months since Kate Spade took her own life.

Following the death of the fashion designer, many of her family members are still working to pick up the pieces and move on. Since her death, her husband Andy Spade has remained quiet on his social media account though he did release a statement to the public following the death of his wife, according to the Inquisitr.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy said in a statement before reiterating the fact that there were no “warning signs” that Kate would take her own life.

Today, Andy took to his Instagram account for the first time to remember his late wife. Along with a heartfelt caption, Spade shared a photo of a Christmas tree wrapped in lights. The tree doesn’t look like anything special, simply standing alone in the middle of a field, but it’s significance to the Spade family is of utmost importance.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time. This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas,” Andy wrote.

Andy’s brother, actor David Spade, has also spoken out about the death of his beloved sister-in-law in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Spade sat down with Good Morning America earlier this month where he had nothing but amazing things to say about Kate. Host Robin Roberts conducted the heart-wrenching interview where David was quick to open up and let fans know what a beautiful person that his sister-in-law truly was.

“[Our family is doing] as good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously,” Spade said. “She really made an impact.”

Spade also confessed that when his female friends knew that Kate would be around, they would bring their “A-Game,” and change into a whole new wardrobe if they knew that they would be in the presence of the great fashion designer.

Later in the interview, Spade told Roberts that if he continued to talk about Kate, he may not be able to compose himself.

Clearly, the late Kate Spade had a profound impact on her family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.