‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 1: Steffy Chooses Between Bill And Liam

New 'B&B' spoilers reveal that Ridge and Brooke get into a nasty fight.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 1 reveal that the tension will continue to rise between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Apparently, these two are still fighting about whose daughter should be with Liam (Scott Clifton) despite Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) having removed herself from this equation. However, at Bill’s house, Steffy will have to make a decision of a lifetime, according to Soap Central.

Earlier this week, B&B fans saw Brooke talking to Hope (Annika Noelle) about all of Steffy’s shortcomings. Inquisitr reported that Brooke pointed out that Liam has had to deal with a lot from Steffy. She said, “Seeing Steffy wearing Bill’s necklace, learning that she is going to marry his father? That guy’s been through so much.” Of course, she was just setting Hope up as the better option for him again. In the meantime, Ridge had gone to see both Steffy and Liam about the situation. Liam told him that Steffy had gone to the dark side, and of course, he did not want to see her with his dad. Steffy had refused to stop her impending marriage to Bill (Don Diamont) because she had given up on love and was doing what was best for her and her daughter now.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Brooke and Ridge will argue about their daughters. Brooke feels that Ridge should stop trying to interfere because she believes Liam and Hope are meant to be. As she told Hope, he made his decision to choose her when he kissed her at Forrester Creations.

Steffy is facing another decision of her own, one that will change the whole course of her life. B&B fans saw that Bill had presented her with the most adorable nursery for Kelly. And then as soon as her heart was softened towards him, Dollar Bill moved in for the kill and asked her to marry him right then and there in the living room. She had spotted a white wedding gown in the nursery and he had informed her it was her wedding dress. She just needed to agree to become his wife and they could seal the deal right there.

Of course, Steffy knows that the shares will only be transferred into her name once she becomes Mrs. William Spencer, and she is trying to secure a future for her daughter. However, that doesn’t mean that she has stopped loving Liam. Tune in to see who Steffy chooses on Bold and the Beautiful, which airs weekdays on CBS.