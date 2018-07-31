‘The Proposal’ Update: Winston Showan, Abby Sullivan Get Engaged, Show Provides Latest On Their Engagement

Are 'Proposal' stars Abby Sullivan and Winston Showan still together after getting engaged on the ABC show?

Monday night’s episode of The Proposal on ABC featured mystery bachelor Winston Showan as he met 10 ladies in hopes of finding his future wife. In the end, the supposed self-made millionaire chose Abby Sullivan and a fair number of viewers were skeptical about the potential for this relationship to last. Are Winston and Abby still together?

This wasn’t Winston Showan’s first reality television gig, as he previously competed on the U.K. version of Big Brother back in 2000. He placed seventh that season, and he’s also appeared in a couple of television and movie projects according to the IMDb page that exists for him.

Abby Sullivan, notes the Buffalo News, is the daughter of Jerry Sullivan, a former sports columnist for the outlet, and Barbara Branning, a former copy editor for the outlet. Abby currently lives in Las Vegas and works as a dancer as Luxor Hotel and Casino and she models for DeLure Models.

Sullivan noted during her episode that her current profession is heavily based on money and looks, and she said that’s not what she’s looking for in a partner. Rather, she wants to find someone who can lift her up and support her. Could Showan be that guy for her?

Unfortunately, it looks like it wasn’t meant to be for Winston and Abby. The show shared via Twitter after Monday’s episode that the two did spend time together in Las Vegas after getting engaged. It seems that they enjoyed the experience and one another’s company, but they did not stay together and they’ve ended their engagement.

After #TheProposal, Winston and Abby took a lovely trip to Vegas together. They’ve enjoyed each other’s company and had a great experience, but parted ways amicably. Best wishes to you both. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PpJpB36XzR — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) July 31, 2018

Some Proposal fans replied to the tweet suggesting that Winston should have picked Lauren over Abby. From the looks of things, few seemed to be all that surprised that Showan and Sullivan had split.

Despite the wild premise of ABC’s Proposal, it’s become a big summertime hit and fans are addicted. Winston and Abby may not have lasted for long after filming their episode, but several previous couples are still together and seem to have a shot at making their relationship go the distance. ABC seemingly hasn’t made any determination yet about a second season, but it seems like chances are probably pretty good that it will be back again next summer.

Is it a surprise that Winston Showan and Abby Sullivan already split? Will any of The Proposal couples eventually make it down the aisle? Stay tuned for spoilers and updates as the remaining couples move forward.