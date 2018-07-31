‘Bold And the Beautiful’ Spoilers Tue. July 31: Liam Hates The Idea Of Steffy With His Dad [Video]

New 'B&B' spoiler video shows that Bill gives Steffy his all.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 31 promise that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will each have their own opinions about the latest development in the Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) saga, especially now that Bill (Don Diamont) is involved. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill will also attempt to steal Steffy’s heart before going in for the kill.

It should come as no surprise that Brooke will use Steffy and Bill’s situation to her daughter’s advantage. A Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Hope has once again sought her mother out for advice. Brooke has consistently taken her daughter’s side of the triangle, so it would make sense that she is Hope’s closest confidante. Hope will tell her mother what Liam told her about Steffy marrying Bill, and she will make sure not to leave out any juicy details, either. From the necklace to the fact that they will wed as soon as possible, Hope will bare it all. Brooke certainly won’t be lost for an opinion, either.

“Seeing Steffy wearing Bill’s necklace, learning that she is going to marry his father? That guy’s been through so much.”

After talking to Steffy and not getting through to her, Ridge will turn to Liam. He thinks that if he, as Steffy’s father, can’t talk some sense into her, maybe Liam can. What’s more, she has admitted that she still cares for Liam, so maybe he can get her to forgive him. However, Inquisitr reported that he will tell his ex-father-in-law that Steffy has gone to the dark side. When Ridge presses for him to stop the wedding, Liam will tell Ridge how he really feels about Steffy and his dad hooking up again.

“Do you think that I like the idea of Steffy with my dad?”

Other spoilers point to Bill trying to steal Steffy’s heart by presenting her with a gift that would melt any mother’s heart: a new nursery for Kelly. Kitted in the daintiest pink, Steffy’s heart will definitely warm towards the man she intends to marry. In the corner, a beautiful white gown will be displayed. When Steffy queries what it is, he informs her that it is her wedding dress. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill wants to tie the knot right there in his living room.

“You’ll have my heart. You’ll have all of me.”

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Bill will tell his bride-to-be that she will have his heart. Will Steffy choose Bill over Liam? Tune into Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS.