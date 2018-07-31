Tia Booth Is Anxious To Reconnect With Colton Underwood On ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ She Teases Via New Spoilers

'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant Tia Booth is opening up about wanting a conversation with 'Bachelorette' castoff Colton Underwood.

This season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin has included a lot of drama related to contestant Colton Underwood and his previous brief fling with Tia Booth. The topic was brought up during Monday’s Men Tell All and everybody knows that both Colton and Tia will be on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Now Booth is opening up a bit about what she was hoping to experience in Mexico when she crossed paths with Underwood.

Tia Booth talked with ET Online just ahead of filming the next Bachelor in Paradise season. She explained that, to her, everything between her and Colton Underwood was just a big question mark at this point. She said that heading into filming, she didn’t know how he felt about her or how heartbroken he might still be over Becca Kufrin.

Booth also admitted that she was interested in getting some clarity on a big question many Bachelorette viewers have had as well. Was Underwood interested in her before doing the Bachelorette last spring because he thought she might be the lead and he wanted to get to know her a bit beforehand? It’s fairly widely assumed that if Arie Luyendyk Jr. hadn’t dumped Becca after proposing to her that Tia probably would have had the gig.

Tia also said that she simply wanted to have a conversation with Colton about all of this and then, one way or another, move forward. Booth admitted that she was open to trying to date if they were both “feelin’ it,” and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have indicated that they do reconnect to some extent.

Colton has previously spoken about all of the chaos related to Tia and post-Bachelorette elimination he insisted that he wasn’t mad at her. However, Underwood was confused and somewhat frustrated, and it sounds as if a face-to-face discussion about all of this is definitely called for in this situation.

Viewers watched during the Men Tell All as Jordan Kimball threw himself into this situation by questioning Colton about stringing Tia along. After that, Underwood took to Twitter to extend the conversation.

Colton tagged Jordan and Tia in his tweet, essentially directing Kimball to ask Booth what he thought he needed to know, and Jordan noted that he had just texted Tia. Granted, Kimball was in Bachelor in Paradise for filming alongside these two potential lovebirds, so he surely already knows all of the pertinent basics here and was mostly trying to stir up drama during the MTA.

Underwood has teased that this reunion with Booth will have some very emotional moments incorporated and the latest sneak peek shows that to be the case as well. Do the two fall head-over-heels in love while filming Bachelor in Paradise? They aren’t supposed to reveal telling spoilers like that yet, but gossip king Reality Steve has said that they do not leave filming together as a couple.

Will the sparks fly for Tia Booth and Colton Underwood this summer on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise or will things be awkward? Spoilers tease that sparks will fly to some extent and a love triangle may develop and viewers can’t wait to watch all of the drama play out.