Harry Styles & Camille Rowe Reportedly Split After A Year Together, Reports ‘The Sun’

It appears as though Harry Styles is back on the market once again.

After a year of quietly dating Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, she and Styles have reportedly parted ways, according to The Sun. The couple kept their romance under wraps, never actually confirming that they were a couple. However, the pair reportedly met through mutual friend Alexa Chung last August.

Over the past few months, the couple was spotted out together quite frequently and Camille was a regular at Styles’ shows while he was on tour. The supermodel even attended one of Harry’s concerts with her mother this past March and the 28-year-old also attended one of Harry’s shows in Inglewood, California, earlier this month.

Things appeared to be quite serious between the two for a bit as it was reported that Harry introduced Camille to his family back in December. But, the couple’s busy schedules seemed to have a rift in their relationship and that is the reason why they reportedly parted ways.

Styles was allegedly behind the breakup, calling it quits with the model just two weeks after he completed his long-winded world tour, where he played a grueling 89 shows. Prior to dating Rowe, Styles was linked to food blogger Tess Ward, though it appears that the singer has a thing for supermodels.

Boston, Live On Tour. A post shared by @ harrystyles on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Not only was Harry linked to Kendall Jenner in the past, he’s also reportedly dated a slew of other Victoria’s Secret models including Sara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold, and Georgia Fowler. Styles was also linked to singer Taylor Swift back in 2012.

The former One Directioner, who normally remains quiet on his dating life, shared his thoughts on his relationship with Taylor Swift in an interview with Rolling Stone last year. Their relationship was confirmed to the public when the pair strolled through New York’s Central Park, arm in arm.

“When I see photos from that day, I think, relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff, didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But, at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Now, it seems as though Styles is going to enjoy a little rest and relaxation from everything. According to his website, there are no further tour dates or appearances scheduled at this time.