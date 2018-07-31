Heidi Klum Shows Off Enviable Bikini Body On Instagram After Eating Pizza

Life is good when you’re Heidi Klum — pizza and vacation, what more could you want?

It’s not uncommon for the supermodel to share bikini-clad photos with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers. And prior to posting a sexy selfie at the beach, the model shared a snapshot of herself and her kids enjoying a delicious cheese pizza. In the caption of the photo, Klum says that they are “back in time for dinner” as five hands grab for slices of pizza.

The following day, the pizza hangover didn’t appear to affect Klum’s flawless bikini body as the supermodel shared a sexy photo with her army of Instagram fans. In the steamy snapshot, Heidi fittingly lays on a pizza raft as she sports a purple bikini with a flower pattern. The photo is taken from a downward angle, perfectly showing off the 45-year-old’s toned abs and fit legs.

Klum appears to be dressed to impress for her day at the beach, donning both a floppy hat as well as a beautiful gold ring. In the post, Klum also shared a video of her children being pulled on a tube behind a boat. It definitely seems as though the family is having a good time on vacation.

So far, the post has already earned Klum a ton of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments. Many of Klum’s followers couldn’t get over how amazing the model looks while countless other confessed that they were jealous of Klum’s getaway.

“This is a beautiful sight.”

“You are stunning Heidi,” one more chimed in.

“Now that’s the perfect topping for a pizza lol,” another fan joked.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Klum appeared to be enjoying herself on the beach while vacationing with family at Porto Cervo in Sardinia. Once again, the model was seen sporting a skimpy bikini with reflective sunglasses as she wore her blonde tresses down.

It was a family affair as Klum was photographed walking around the beach with her children — 14-year-old Helene, 12-year-old Henry, 11-year-old Johan, and 8-year-old Lou, who are her children with ex-husband Seal. The model’s mother, Erna, also took part in the sweet family vacation.

It’s clear the Klum has a great diet and workout regimen and luckily for fans, the model recently opened up to Glamour where she shared some of her workouts.

“Sometimes I jump on the trampoline with my kids or take a hike with my dogs in the canyon by my house. Sometimes I run for 30 minutes on my treadmill, but I prefer to be outdoors. When I’m traveling, it could be doing a few sit-ups in my hotel room before I head to work. My best advice to readers is to work out with a buddy,” Heidi says.

Klum can currently be seen on America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays on ABC.