Melania Trump Called ‘Hoebag’ By Oregon Congressional Candidate Mark Roberts

'She works by the hour.'

Melania Trump is a “hoebag” who “works by the hour,” according to an Oregon congressional candidate via Twitter.

Mark Roberts is an Independent Party candidate for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, according to Ballotpedia. And on Monday night, he made a tweet that he may yet wind up regretting (as of now, he hasn’t – but more on that in a few paragraphs).

On Monday night, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk tweeted that Melania Trump has only five staffers working for her, while her predecessor Michelle Obama had 44. Roberts, apparently not a fan of the first lady, had some things to say about her.

Likening her to a prostitute, Roberts suggested that Mrs. Trump “works by the hour,” then concluded his tweet with the hashtags #thinkdirty and #hoebag.

Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

From there, things got weirder. When several Twitter users suggested that Roberts’ tweet was, at the very least in bad taste and should perhaps be deleted, he responded, “Nah, I’ll leave it.”

Twitter users – fans of the Trump administration and otherwise – continued to take Roberts to task for his tweet. Roberts just doubled down.

“Do you people not have jobs? Why is it every super trumper I know is armed w an #ObamaPhone and a welfare check?”

Oregon Dem. Mark Roberts Calls FLOTUS a “Hoebag” then Flips Out On Twitter – https://t.co/1o0ftVOhQM Do not harm vote against this crazy person! — Phillip Bible (@phillipbible53) July 31, 2018

Another user, @garygriff423, suggested that he (the user) had been looking into Roberts’ business and criminal records – Roberts was having none of that.

“You violate my rights w an illegal records request and I’ll see you in an Oregon courtroom. Have a nice day????”

For what it’s worth, there’s no such thing as an “illegal records request.” Anybody willing to pay the right fees at the right government office can dig up just about every business and criminal record of anybody, anywhere, which @garygriff423 politely explained to Roberts.

You can open records request archives from newspaper stories through the public library check with US District Court see if he's ever filed a bankruptcy if he's a businessman you can go to the BBB and see if any complaints have been filed against him all of this is legal — garyw. griffin (@garygriff423) July 30, 2018

On the subject of suing, Roberts also didn’t seem fazed by the idea of Melania filing a lawsuit.

“I invite that hosebag to sue me.”

Now, according to Mediaite, California Republican Kevin McCarthy has come to Melania’s defense. He tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, asking him to ban Roberts from Twitter.

Meanwhile, writer Nick Givas, from the conservative website The Daily Caller, contacted Roberts to ask some questions. Roberts wasn’t interested in talking to him.

“Sorry Nick never heard of The Daily Caller. I think I’m too big for you.”

How seriously Roberts should be taken as a candidate is a matter of dispute. Ballotpedia notes that, in the primary election in which he won the Independent Party of Oregon’s nomination, he got only 5,000 votes. Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner, by comparison, got 25,000 votes, and the incumbent, Republican Greg Walden, got 71,000.

As of this writing, Roberts’ tweets about Melania Trump still remain on his Twitter timeline.