‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 33 Weeks [Photo]

Chelsea Houska's third child is due soon!

Chelsea Houska shared a rare photo of her baby bump earlier this week ahead of last night’s Teen Mom 2 Season 8B finale episode.

As she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, await the birth of their second child, the third for Houska who also shares oldest daughter Aubree, 9, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, the reality star posted a photo of her baby bump at 33 weeks with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Pregnant AF,” Houska wrote as a caption for her recent photo.

Houska’s T-shirt also read, “Pregnant AF.”

Houska first shared the news of her third child earlier this year as she and her husband began appearing in the second half of the eighth season of Teen Mom 2. Now, as the couple films Season 9 with their family, including their children, Houska’s pregnancy is expected to be a major storyline for them.

On Sunday, Houska confirmed she was 33 weeks pregnant on Twitter.

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote days ago.

One day prior, Houska admitted to suffering from “pregnancy brain” in another post to her fans and followers.

“The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind,” she tweeted.

Throughout previous seasons of Teen Mom 2, Houska has expressed interest in having a large family and in March 2016, months before learning of her second pregnancy, she told People magazine that she’d love to have three more kids.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said at the time. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October 2016, just three months after they revealed Houska was expecting their first child. Then, in January of the following year, their baby boy, Watson, arrived.

Although Houska and DeBoer decided to go through with a small wedding in late 2016 due to her unexpected pregnancy, they later celebrated their marriage with a much larger ceremony the following year.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, don't miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. Next Monday, August 6, the reunion special will begin airing on MTV.