‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Star Pauly D ‘Married’ As Season 2 Debuts

Could MTV's favorite Guido have finally tied the knot?

Did one of the most eligible bachelors on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just tie the knot in an unexpected Vegas wedding for Season 2 of the hit MTV series?

The latest trailer for the series shows Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio in a Las Vegas wedding chapel flanked by an Elvis impersonator, with an announcement of “Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D!” The 38-year-old DJ appears in the quick clip, with only his arms and torso visible in an official teaser trailer posted to the show’s official Instagram page.

It is unclear who the person is standing next to him at the altar. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Us Weekly reported that Pauly D would appear on We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with his ex-girlfriend, Aubrey O’Day. The couple dated for a year-and-a-half before splitting in June 2017 and rumors are flying that she could very well be the one he ties the knot with.

DelVecchio, who is a father to a 5-year-old daughter named Amabella with Amanda Markert, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he was currently single.

“Now, I’m even pickier when I pick women to actually meet [my daughter] or my mother — only certain ones will meet them,” he said. “I put my standards up a lot higher now but dating is just hard because you gotta question the emotions and intentions. It’s hard dating in general. That’s why I’m single. You’re supposed to not look for her, she’s supposed to just come, so I’m hoping that happens.”

So far, the longest relationship DelVecchio has had has been a “bromance” with fellow Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino. The two have been Jersey Shore‘s true power couple since day one.

The duo has shared may friends-turned-into-family moments together, including one sweet “proposal” during Jersey Shore Season 3 when they committed to their friendship forever.

In fact, during Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 1, the cast attempted to find a woman to date the DJ with no success. The cast even sported billboards and signs and walked the streets of Miami to try and score their beloved pal a lady friend.

When that didn’t pan out, they returned home to find DelVecchio readying himself for his moment with his new ladylove. The friends didn’t want to disappoint him, so Vinny dressed as a woman and met his pal, with the DJ exclaiming the bearded Guido, who donned a blonde wig and dress, was “gorgeous.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for a second season with a two-hour premiere on Aug. 23.