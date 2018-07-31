Alan Alda Admits He Has Parkinson’s Disease On ‘CBS This Morning’

Beloved TV star Alan Alda just let the world know that he has Parkinson’s disease during an appearance on CBS This Morning Tuesday. The award-winning actor shared that he learned he had the disease 3.5 years ago, reports CBS News.

“I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that – I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast – and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that’s not where I am.”

The actor, who is best known for his Emmy-winning role of Army Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce on M*A*S*H in which he also wrote and directed many episodes, was recently seen on The View. He discussed his podcast and the importance of communication in our lives as well as how he works with millennials now and makes them laugh with his lack of savvy regarding technology.

The 82-year-old has had a long and distinguished career. In addition to having an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Senator Ralph Owen Brewster in The Aviator, he has also garnered Primetime Emmy nominations for his guest-starring turns on ER, The West Wing (he won), 30 Rock, and The Blacklist.

I decided to let people know I have Parkinson’s to encourage others to take action. I was Diagnosed 3 and a half years ago, but my life is full. I act, I give talks, I do my podcast, which I love. If you get a diagnosis, keep moving!

He’s also had a long film career, having appeared in so many memorable ones, including Same Time Next Year, California Suite, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Everyone Says I Love You, and What Women Want. In the last couple of years, he has had recurring roles on TV in Horace and Pete and The Good Fight.

After his announcement about having Parkinson’s Disease, the prolific actor took to his Twitter account to share the news as well.

“I decided to let people know I have Parkinson’s to encourage others to take action. I was Diagnosed 3 and a half years ago, but my life is full. I act, I give talks, I do my podcast, which I love. If you get a diagnosis, keep moving! I take boxing lessons 3 days a week, play singles tennis twice a week, and take a mild pill – all Dr. recommended. I even juggle a little. And I’m not entering dementia. I’m no more demented than I was before. Maybe I should rephrase that. Really, I’m good.”

For a man who has continued to inspire audiences for decades, it doesn’t look like he’s going to let anything slow him down.