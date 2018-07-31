‘Counting On’ Stars First Reaction To Alone Time After Wedding: ‘Wow!’

Joseph and Kendra Duggar wasted no time getting to know one another after their September 2017 nuptials.

Two stars of TLC’s Counting On had an extreme reaction to their first “alone time” during the debut episode of Season 8 of the reality series: “Wow!”

Joseph and Kendra Duggar, who were wed on September 8, 2017, revealed during a sit-down discussion that the first time they were alone together was a life-changing moment as a couple. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony held at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The couple were married by her father, who is a pastor.

“Before we were married, we never were alone together and we always had a chaperone,” Joe Duggar said in the series premiere, as reported by Us Weekly.

Wife Kendra Duggar remarked, “The first time we were together alone was really different, we were like, ‘Wow this is strange,’ but I think after just a few days, we got used to it and it and it just became more of the norm and so, it wasn’t very hard at all and we enjoyed it!”

It seems the couple was ready to head forward into their lives as husband and wife and all the closeness that went with being married.

“It’s been great that we’ve been able to spend time together alone and be able to kiss and practice that and everything and not just hold hands and side hug,” Kendra added. “We’ve got the whole kit and caboodle.”

It seems all that practicing paid off, as the couple became pregnant with their first child on their honeymoon in Greece.

Us Weekly reported that the two were infanticipating in December. The twosome introduced their son Garrett David to the world on June 8.

Kendra Duggar revealed in a separate statement to Us that she and Joe are already making plans to expand their family.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” she said in March. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

Joseph Duggar said to People Magazine soon after their wedding that it was “amazing” to be husband and wife and that it was something he “always dreamed of.”

The Duggar son then said he couldn’t wait to begin his life with Kendra and raise a family to honor their faith. He also explained he was “excited” to see what the future held for the duo as a couple.

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC.