Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New Monogram Features An ‘M’ And An ‘H’ Together

Who knew a monogram could be so romantic?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making royal watchers swoon once again. The newlyweds have designed a joint regal monogram, and it shows they’re “intertwined” in a whole new way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official joint cipher features an intertwined “H” and “M” in the same style as both Harry and Meghan’s individual monograms. The royal blue initials are topped off with a matching coronet, which features two crosses pattee, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves, People reports. Us Weekly notes that royal blue was also the favorite color of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The regal new design was unveiled last week on the Australian morning program, The Today Show. Co-anchor Georgie Gardner showed off a thank-you letter she received from Kensington Palace after sending Meghan and Harry a wedding gift, and the romantic new monogram on their personalized stationery was visible to viewers.

It’s no surprise that Megan and Harry’s marital monogram is nothing short of fabulous. Back when the Duchess of Sussex was an up-and-coming actress auditioning for roles, she had a part-time side job as a calligrapher. Back in 2004, the future royal bride taught calligraphy, gift-wrapping, and book-binding at the Paper Source in Beverly Hills.

Paper Source CEO Winnie Park told People it was Meghan’s creativity that landed her the job.

“She’s someone who really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life. Our sales associates are screened for their creativity.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s joint monogram is gorgeous and she obviously had a hand in it https://t.co/bZTyHWYVeU pic.twitter.com/xPMykb8snM — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) July 31, 2018

The wife of Prince Harry also once worked a freelance calligrapher, and she even penned the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding in 2005. It’s a sure bet that Meghan had a hand in her joint monogram with Prince Harry, which you can see below.

The Duchess of Sussex previously used her creative flair to help design her official Coat of Arms. A statement posted by Kensington Palace shortly after the royal wedding revealed that the Duchess worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the entire design process to create a “personal and representative” Coat of Arms.

The design for Duchess Meghan’s Coat of Arms was inspired by the state of California and features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and two golden rays that symbolize the sunshine in her home state. In addition, three quills included in the design represent communication and the power of words, an appropriate nod to the Duchess’s former careers as an actress, blogger, and calligrapher. The Coat of Arms design also includes a collection of golden poppies, which is California’s state flower.