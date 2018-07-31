Jax Taylor Says Tom Tom Opening Date Is Still Unknown

The 'Vanderpump Rules' bar still doesn't have an opening date.

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to hold off on that road trip to West Hollywood a little longer. Tom Tom, the long-awaited bar and restaurant that features the unlikely trio of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz as business partners, may not be opening this week as previously thought.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Jax Taylor, a fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star and rumored Tom Tom employee, revealed that the opening date for the highly-anticipated eatery is still unknown. Taylor offered a sneak peek at the gorgeous Tom Tom interior, but added the caption, “We don’t know when it’s going to open so hope that saves the question I know that’s coming.”

Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting nearly two years for the opening of Tom Tom, but Taylor’s teaser adds even more confusion to the already confusing situation. On July 1, Sandoval announced on Instagram that Tom Tom would be ready to go in “3 and a half weeks.” A rep for Sandoval later told Bustle that Tom Tom will be open to the public in the “last week of July.” And earlier this month an insider told Radar Online the grand opening of Tom Tom will be on August 1. Now, based on Taylor’s social media post, that may not be the case either.

Fans have had sporadic sneak peeks at Tom Tom thanks to photos posted by Vanderpump Rules cast members and from a soft opening held for the Daily Mail two weeks ago, but it seems there is still no official opening date for the public.

Lisa Vanderpump is a seasoned restaurateur with an empire already includes the popular eateries SUR, Pump, and Villa Blanca, but this is her first collaboration with her Bravo co-stars. Vanderpump famously proposed the business idea to the Vanderpump Rules besties nearly two years ago after officiating Schwarz’ wedding to Katie Maloney. The two Toms reportedly agreed to put in $50,000 each for five percent stake in the newest LVP biz.

While Tom Tom’s opening date is still very much in question, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval have been pumping fans up for the mysterious grand opening. Vanderpump has made it clear she is in awe of the Nick Alain designed space, while Schwartz recently described the buzzy West Hollywood bar to Bravo.

“Every spot is like it’s unique own little world — there’s not a bad seat in the house,” he said.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.