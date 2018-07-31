Jenelle Evans Threatens To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

The finale episode leaves the reality star's future on the series in the balance.

Jenelle Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 during the July 30 episode of the series if MTV did not give in to her demands for more screen time for husband David Eason.

The reality star then revealed that she already had other projects lined up if she and the show finally parted ways for good, according to Us Weekly.

The threat came after producers cut off Eason from filming on the series. Evans was reportedly fed up with MTV’s attitude toward her husband and threatened to walk off if they didn’t allow him on the series.

During the episode, Evans had to travel to film a special, and David wasn’t allowed to appear with her. Eason was fired from the show after a series of homophobic tweets that occurred on Valentine’s Day when 17 people were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

That day, Jenelle and David posted a picture of Jenelle posing with a gun. Someone criticized them online, and David went off on a homophobic rant.

“He will film the next season or I’m not doing it,” Jenelle said. “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right now … I will do my own thing.”

Jenelle also dealt with the fallout from her road rage incident which aired on the July 23 episode of Teen Mom 2 where Evans was seen during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 pulling out a gun on another driver after he tailgated her and cut her off on the highway as her 8-year-old son Jace sat in the passenger seat.

In the clip, fans saw Evans grab a small handgun in front of her son, who stated, “If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can get out this Nerf Gun and whip him.”

During the incident, Evans asked her son for his phone and dialed 911 for assistance, telling the operator she “almost veered out of the road” after another driver abruptly slowed down in front of her, according to People Magazine.

MTV did not show Evans with the handgun in the episode. Instead, they showed a black screen with the words, “At this point, Jenelle pulled out her firearm.”

On the heels of the event, both Barbara Evans and Nathan Griffith attempted to get full custody of Jenelle’s kids after the scary incident.

“We’ve got to get those kids out of that house,” Barbara told Nathan on the phone and even went as far as to give him her attorney’s number.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV.