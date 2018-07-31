Ariana Grande Changes Title Of Song About Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande changed the song title “Pete,” about her fiance Pete Davidson, on her upcoming album Sweetener, according to E! Online. But don’t fret, they’re not on the rocks; all she did was add his last name. The song’s new name is “Pete Davidson.”

A fan inquired about the name change on Twitter and Grande was quick to respond. “[I] like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that,” Grande wrote back.

In June, according to Billboard, the singer shared a snippet of a new interlude track on her Instagram. Only a few seconds were released, and no lyrics were featured. However, the video did display a black-and-white visual of an upside-down digital clock, which displayed 12:07 a.m.

Fans on Twitter were quick to judge Grande’s new song dedicated to Davidson. One user tweeted “‘pete’ girl we know you love him but are you dumb.” Grande just responded simply with “nah.”

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

The couple had been posting heaps of photos of each other together on social media but decided to take a break. Grande is back on Twitter after taking a week-long break but hasn’t gotten back to Instagram. Davidson deleted his Instagram.

nah — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

Seems like there is no trouble in paradise. The couple began dating in May and doesn’t seem like they’re going through any rough patches yet.

Although Grande claims that music lasts longer than tattoos, that doesn’t stop her from getting ones dedicated to Davidson. The two of them have a tattoo with the numbers “8418,” which was apparently Davidson’s late father’s badge number, who was a firefighter and died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Davidson also got Grande’s iconic bunny ears tattooed behind his ear. According to TMZ, Davidson got it done by artist London Reese.

According to E! Online, although the couple is taking it easy on social media, that doesn’t stop the fans, who are reportedly theorizing when they will have their wedding. Twitter users now believe that their wedding date could also be August 8, 2018.

Sweetener, Grande’s new album, will be released on August 18 where you can hear the entire “Pete Davidson” track in full.