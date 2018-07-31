Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Shares A Video Of Her In Skimpy Bikini After Instagram Drama

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her bikini body yet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made an appearance on her boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Instagram story this week wearing a black bikini after all of their recent social media drama.

According to a July 30 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were seemingly celebrating someone’s birthday during a warm summer day, and Younes decided to document the occasion on his Instagram story. In the video, Kourtney can be seen wearing a skimpy black bikini, and fans are a bit confused after the couple’s recent Instagram controversy.

As many fans will remember, Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself wearing a very revealing floral thong bikini to her Instagram feed. Not long after the photo was posted, Bendjima commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” and fans couldn’t believe the harshness of his words. The comment was quickly deleted, but the damage had been done.

However, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima may have worked through whatever issues they had with the Instagram post because they’ve been spotted together multiple times since the incident, and Younes is now posting videos of Kourt’s bikini body.

just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources have revealed that Younes regrets posting his snarky comment to Kourtney’s Instagram photo and that he is now trying to make it up to her by being a loving and attentive boyfriend.

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that Bendjima is trying to “fix” things with Kardashian by buying her little gifts such as flowers, and also sending her loving text messages. He allegedly feels horrible for starting such online drama and making his relationship with Kourtney look like it is on shaky ground.

“He has been apologizing, sending her sweet texts and flowers to let her know that he is sorry for the foolish remark, but it is impossible to make things right with her while he is on the road. He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets, but he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong, and they’re not afraid to show it.