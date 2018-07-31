What Meghan Markle Has In Common With The Queen’s Late Mother

In a twist of fate, Meghan Markle happens to share the same birthday as the Queen's late mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

In an interesting coincidence, Meghan Markle shares her birthday with none other than the queen’s late mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. The Queen Mother’s birthday is the same as Meghan’s, except she was born in 1900. If she were still alive, this Saturday, August 4, would have been her 118th birthday, according to Elle. And for Meghan, it will be her 37th birthday.

Meghan is expected to attend Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks’ wedding on her birthday. Her husband Prince Harry will be the best man at the wedding. The Straubenzees are close with Harry and the rest of the royal family, considering that Charlie’s older brother Thomas is Princess Charlotte’s godfather.

This time last year, Meghan celebrated her birthday on an African safari with Harry. It was a super special time for the both of them, considering that it was a pre-engagement trip. The two headed to Botswana, where the couple reportedly spent a romantic vacation in a “£650-a-night tented suite,” as “they slept under the stars and enjoyed their meals al fresco” according to Chelsy Davy.

Vanity Fair also detailed how Africa is a place of escape and comfort for Harry and his family, and it was where they first headed after Princess Diana’s death. Although many people believed Harry would propose to Meghan during the trip, he didn’t do so until November.

While Meghan will spend her 37th birthday celebrating another couple’s new life together, others wonder if she will be a bridesmaid at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. Considering that Chopra and Meghan are great friends, Cosmopolitan says that it’s possible that Meghan could be a bridesmaid, but that “it’s complicated.”

The reason it’s complicated is because although there’s no protocol saying Meghan can or cannot be a bridesmaid, it’s probably not going to happen. It’s because “it is an unlikely scenario for one simple reason: A female royal would not be expected to walk behind a ‘commoner.'” Not only that, but Meghan’s royal status could also strip the bride of the attention she so deserves on her wedding day. So while it’s possible, it sounds like Meghan will more likely be watching her friend be wed along with the rest of the attendees.

But that’s not to say that Meghan would be denied the ability to be a bridesmaid. So we’ll see what happens. And for those who are fans of Nick Jonas, there’s even rumored to be a new single that could come out featuring none other than Priyanka Chopra, according to Hindustan Times.