‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Interrupts Ciara & Ben, Jen Finds Out A Big Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 31, reveal that the drama will be heating up Salem, with some of the fans’ favorite characters in the middle of it all.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) spend some more time together. Ciara is refusing to give up on Ben, and wants to help him in the same way that he helped her. However, just as the two are starting to spend some time together, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), will break up the party.

Spoilers claim that Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will bust in on Ciara and Ben at Ciara’s apartment and they’ll have their guns blazing. The duo have been trying hard to pin the fire at the cabin on Ben, even though he swears he didn’t do it. Hope has been determined to get Ben off the streets of Salem and behind bars where she thinks he belongs. However, Ciara has other ideas.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) reveal the cold hard truth about Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and the real reason that she left Salem to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Jen will be shocked to find out that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was behind forcing Nicole out of Salem with her daughter, Holly, and she’ll know that the information could end her relationship with her current boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). She’ll now have a tough decision to make.

Is Ben a hero or a villain this time? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/BPKYuaXvsI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will be busy finalizing all of her wedding plans. The psychiatrist is planning to wed her longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), yet again, but she’ll realize that there is one very important person who has not RSVP’d to the nuptials. It seems that Marlena may have to hunt down the person who hasn’t confirmed their attendance, and that is likely one of her daughters, either Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) or Belle Black-Brady (Martha Madison).

Elsewhere in Salem, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) will visit her brother Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) after his successful eye surgery, and hire him to find her doppelganger, Bonnie Lockhart (also Judi Evans). It seems that fans will soon see the trouble-making Bonnie back in town, which is likely when the soap will be bringing back Farah Fath to reprise her role as Bonnie’s daughter, Mimi Lockhart.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.