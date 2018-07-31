Here’s Your Chance To Secure Some Prime ‘Game Of Thrones’ Real Estate

Gosford Castle, used for the Tully stronghold of 'Riverrun' in Season 3 of 'Game of Thrones,' is now up for sale

Do you love HBO’s Game of Thrones? Have you got all of the official merchandise for the show? Are you considered by your friends as a super fan? If so, why not add some prime Game of Thrones real estate to your portfolio?

According to a listing with Maison Real Estate, the iconic Tully stronghold, Riverrun, is up for sale — well part of it is, at least. Known in the real world as Gosford Castle, its exteriors were used in Season 3 of Game of Thrones to represent the Tully estate. Now, it is listed for sale at the fairly reasonable price of 500,000 pounds (about $US657,000).

According to Fortune, the castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson. The castle was “designed in the Norman Revival style by London architect Thomas Hopper and was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921,” according to the listing. It was then taken over during the Second World War in order to house troops and provide a place for a prisoner of war camp. The listing provides further information about the history of Gosford Castle up until it was obtained by the Gosford Castle Development group in 2006.

“Following the war, the Achesons sold the Castle to the Ministry of Agriculture who established the 590-acre demesne as Gosford Forest Park which was later designated Northern Ireland’s first conservation forest in 1986. The castle fell back into military use during The Troubles before being run as a hotel from 1983.”

Gosford Castle has the capacity for 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. However, it has been partially converted to apartments after Gosford Castle Development Limited took ownership of the castle in 2006. They had intended to create 23 luxury apartments but this dream has not yet been fully realized.

While this may be your only chance to secure such an epic Game of Thrones piece of memorabilia, potential buyers need to be aware that only a part of the castle is up for sale. The section of Gosford Castle which is for sale is large enough to accommodate six apartments with an average living space of 3,500 square feet.

Each of these proposed apartments has already been given names, according to the listing. The Inner Bailey, The Great Hall, The Old Keep, The Dining Room House, The Library Wing, and The Round Tower are all indicative of which parts of the castle they belong to and are designated to house between three and five bedrooms, so there is plenty of room for someone who is looking to go into partnership with a few other Game of Thrones fans in order to secure the castle.

Oh, and if you want heating in your Game of Thrones castle, think again. So far, while the intent was for luxury apartments, the building hasn’t been upgraded to include heating yet.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.