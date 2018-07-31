Travis Scott Planning To Propose To Kylie Jenner On Her 21st Birthday, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Travis Scott is allegedly planning to propose to his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, on her upcoming 21st birthday, and he’s reportedly going all out for the special moment.

According to a July 30 report by Hollywood Life, Travis Scott wants everything to be perfect when he finally pops the big question to Kylie Jenner. The couple, who have been dating for nearly a year and a half, share one daughter together, Stormi Webster, 6 months.

Sources tell the outlet that Scott is going to get down on one knee in August when Jenner celebrates her big 21st birthday. It seems that Kylie may be getting a massive diamond ring as her birthday gift this year.

“Travis wants to put together a huge marriage proposal to Kylie for her birthday. He is thinking of getting on his knee to surprise her by asking to marry him with a huge ring for 21st birthday. He loves Kylie, with his whole heart and having a baby with her has only brought them closer together. He wants to use her milestone birthday as a chance to celebrate their love,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has reportedly been searching for the perfect engagement ring to give Kylie Jenner, and even asked Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, for advice on picking out the ring, and how to do an epic proposal. As many fans may remember, Kanye proposed to Kim with a huge diamond sparkler after renting out a baseball stadium and flying in all of her closest friends and family members.

“Travis has been shopping around for a big diamond, he is determined to impress her with something really massive. He even asked Kanye for some advice about buying the perfect ring and how to propose. Travis thinks Kylie deserves something massive and outrageous to symbolize their love,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s friends have seemingly been expecting an engagement announcement. Sources claim that many close to the famous couple believe the pair could already be engaged and keeping it quiet until the right moment, much like they did when they didn’t announce Kylie’s pregnancy until baby Stormi was born.

Sources reveal that Travis often calls Kylie “wifey,” and that they are in a really good place at the moment, meaning they are “fully committed to each other” and the family they have built together with their adorable daughter Stormi.