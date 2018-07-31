Emily Ratajkowski Looks Coy In A Plunge Swimsuit

Emily shared a photo of herself looking coy while modeling a plunge swimsuit.

Emily Ratajkowski gave fans more reason to follow her on Instagram as she shared a new photo of herself modeling a tan polka-dot one-piece swimsuit. The swimwear is from her Inamorata line, and features a super low-v plunging neckline that shows off her curves. It also has a high-v thong bottom.

In the first photo of the set, Emily has her arms up in the air and poses with her hips to one side. The second photo is a shot from the side, as her behind is accentuated and her hands are on her head. In both photos, she can be seen with her signature pouty and coy expression. Although a traditional one-piece covers you up more than a bikini, this sexy ensemble is arguably more provocative than most two-piece swimsuits.

On June 25, Emily was seen at Refinery29‘s “29Rooms: Turn it Into Art” exhibition. She was joined by other celebrities Chance the Rapper, Kelly Rowland, and Taraji P. Henson, according to the Daily Mail. Emily wore a sexy two-piece silk outfit by alice + olivia. The shiny brown tone complemented her skin tone, while the small top accentuated her assets. Ratajkowski also wore some pretty gold necklaces to match. The cropped top also showed off her toned midriff, and her tan heels complemented the rest of her outfit. The heels are Nine West’s “Gabelle,” which has three horizontal straps and can be perfect for either a formal or casual look.

The model and actress was photographed next to a giant neon sign that says “I stand with Planned Parenthood” while wearing a tan handbag. The art show featured several artists including Jake Gyllenhaal and Benjamin Shine. The executive creative director and co-founder of Refinery 29, Piera Gelardi, explained the thought process behind the exhibit.

“Every room has a narrative; it has an artist attached to it… We collaborate with so many different people to really make this a thought-provoking experience, that is also full of wonder and imagination and play because we think really both are so necessary.”

The exhibit is interesting because it can be interactive, so it’s not just about looking at the art, but also engaging with it too.

Emrata was also seen out and about in New York City yesterday after she returned from a trip to Miami. She looked casual and chic in black bike shorts and an army green cropped tank top, detailed the Daily Mail.