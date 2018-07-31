‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, July 30: Mariah Keeps On Buzzing For Hilary

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 30 brings a heartfelt remembrance for Hilary while the news of her death spreads throughout Genoa City. Plus, Jack and Nick reach an agreement while Summer once again hits on Billy.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) learned of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death. Sharon (Sharon Case) helped comfort her while they discussed Devon (Bryton James). Nick (Joshua Morrow) walked in sporting a black eye from his fight with Billy (Jason Thompson). Sharon didn’t like it, but Nick brushed it off and turned the talk to Mariah’s grief and Hilary’s death.

Then, the talk returned to the fight, and Nick admitted that Billy threw the first punch and he told Sharon that Billy is gambling again and in a downward spiral. Right after that, Sharon found Mariah’s duffel bag with a ticket to Santa Fe. Sharon ran off to find Mariah before it was too late.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Jack (Peter Bergman) found out about Hilary’s death. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) ran into Summer (Hunter King) and gave her daughter a lecture about wasting her life. At that, Summer realized that Hilary had passed away, and they hugged.

Neil hugged Devon (Bryton James) and helped him home. At Devon’s penthouse, Nate (Brooks Darnell) apologized for not saving the baby or Hilary. Nate and Neil offered help, but Devon insisted that he needed nothing. Meanwhile, Shauna (Camryn Munn) showed up, and Devon promised her she still had a home even without Hilary there.

Today on #YR, Devon struggles with his new reality and Mariah receives a surprise visitor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/B15mSoVTv1 pic.twitter.com/eK8qeplEDf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 30, 2018

Devon left to attend to business, and Nate and Neil worried that Devon wasn’t grieving. Mariah showed up and asked to do GC Buzz in honor of Hilary, and Neil agreed.

Phyllis and Billy met at Crimson Lights, and they both wore shades. Billy hugged Phyllis when he learned about Hilary’s death. Phyllis hated seeing Billy’s black eye and feared he was headed down a dark path. Nick showed up and tried to talk to Phyllis, but Billy questioned if that was really what Phyllis wanted. Then Jack arrived and made a joke about all of Phyllis’s exes meeting up. Nick and Jack had words over Dark Horse and personal vendettas, and Jack reminded Nick that’s precisely why Dark Horse came into being in the first place.

At the Dive Bar, Mariah prepared for the show, and Sharon arrived to question her about leaving. Mariah informed her mother that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) left on her own and that Mariah chose to stay. Mariah began the show by looking at Hilary’s empty chair and put on a lovely show for her departed co-host. Mariah decided to keep on buzzing in memory of Hilary. Devon cried as he looked on. After the show, Tessa shocked Mariah. She chose not to leave for good.

Meanwhile, Phyllis promoted Jack to her best friend, which Hilary, unfortunately, vacated when she died. At Jabot, Summer flirted with Billy, but Billy actually pushed her away and told her to back off. He firmly told Summer that he would not sleep with Phyllis’s daughter.

