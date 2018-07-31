The World May Be Critical Of Camilla, But Prince Harry Isn’t

Prince Harry insists Camilla isn't a wicked stepmother

When Prince Charles married Camilla, the world, who had loved his first wife, Princess Diana, was not at all impressed with his choice. However, for Camilla’s new stepson, Prince Harry, she did not turn out to be some sort of wicked stepmother.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and royal fans decided it was a fairytale union. The shy and beautiful Diana instantly captivated the world and, as a result, fans embraced the union. However, the marriage was not a happy one. Prince Charles had previously been involved with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and it appeared they were still in love, even after his marriage to Diana.

When Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in 1997, Charles eventually returned to his first love and married Camilla. While the royal family may not have originally approved of Charles choice, when they became engaged, Camilla was gifted an engagement ring that once belonged to Charles’ grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Since then, the press — and royal fans — have been cruel in regard to the relationship. However, for the two children who became Camilla’s stepchildren, the woman was not at all considered a wicked stepmother, no matter what was said about her.

According to the Express, in a new biography detailing the life of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Camilla has been a wonderful stepmother to him and his brother, Prince William, who is the future king of England.

zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

Titled Harry: Conversations with the Prince, and written by journalist Angela Levin, the book reveals that Prince Harry is fond of his stepmother. He also insists that royal fans shouldn’t feel sorry for him having her as a stepmother. Instead, they should feel sorry for her having to endure the years of ridicule.

“To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William. She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her.”

In the biography, Angela Levin also discusses how Prince Harry has always been able to “see things from other people’s points of view,” which means that he was able to empathize with his father’s choice in Camilla after the death of Diana.

While it couldn’t have been easy for Prince Charles to tell his sons that he was going to marry Camilla, according to Prince Harry, he is happy that his father is happy.

“She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing,” Prince Harry revealed in the biography. “William and I love her to bits.”