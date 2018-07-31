Jessica Simpson’s Husband Slammed On Social Media For Looking ‘Old’ & Not Working

Jessica Simpson and her husband are jetting of to….somewhere. The 38-year-old singer, beauty, and fashion mogul just posted a twofie with her 39-year-old husband as the couple leaned in close to each other in what appears to be a regular commercial airline. Simpson has admittedly pulled in the reigns, significantly limiting what details about her life and marriage are shared publicly since the reality TV show with first husband Nick Lachey went bust while the world watched. The star didn’t give any details other than captioning her most recent Instagram pic with an airplane emoji on her Instagram and Twitter Accounts.

✈️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Simpson is quoted on E News saying that because she did a reality TV show, her fans came to expect her to continue sharing it all.

“I’m still a very open person, but I know what I want to guard.”

In the photo, Simpson wears a pair of over-sized sunglasses set up on top of her loose waves, enough bling to keep airport security busy for hours, what appears to be a blue and gold blazer with rhinestones at the cuffs, and a small quilt thrown over her shoulders. Unlike recent instances reported by The Inquisitr, it wasn’t Simpson who got slammed, but her husband, Eric Johnson. Simpson’s husband sported a relaxed look in a denim blue cotton Tee and a red Boston Red Sox hat.

According to E News, Johnson is Yale-educated, playing wide receiver for the college team. Johnson also happens to be a former NFL tight-end and spent most of his career with the San Fransisco 49ers, (earning a $4.5 million, three-year deal with the 49ers in 2004) before retiring in 2008.

The slingers of the nasty comments slamming Johnson hit hard at appearance.

“Is that your dad?” posted one.

“Your dating your dad?” asked another.

Of course and very predictably, the trolls also referred to Johnson as Simpson’s uncle and grandfather.

One commenter had very specific, but grammatically incorrect advice for Simpson regarding her husband’s appearance.

“however, hubby is looking old definitely need some scruff fix, color, and trim. Guess you gotta get to work”

It wasn’t all bad, though. Simpson has million of loyal fans who were quick to take the haters to task and defend their fashion icon. All in all, the positive comments did outweigh the bad, but maybe Simpson’s self-appointed tribe had something to do with keeping the peace.

“So Much better than posed! Beautiful pic” one supporter commented.

“Beautiful couple. Blessings!” from another.

“Ppl can be mean all day long~ kindness wins! Jess enjoy your trip!”