NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Talks About NBA Future And LeBron James’ Decision To Join Lakers

Since the end of 2017-18 NBA season, Dwyane Wade has only given limited information about his NBA future. The 36-year-old shooting guard remains undecided whether he will consider playing for another season or permanently end his NBA career.

When asked for an update on whether he will retire or not, Dwyane Wade told reporters “in due time” and “time will tell.” However, Wade revealed that his family will play a major role in his decision.

“My son is a junior in high school right now,” Wade said of his 16-year-old son Zaire, via ESPN. “Every decision at this point, especially in a professional athlete’s career, at 36 years old, a lot of it surrounds around their families and what is best for their family. So I am really invested into making sure that my sons can have every tool that they need to be able to succeed at this game of basketball and game of life.”

If he decides to play for another season, there is only one NBA team Dwyane Wade will consider playing – the Miami Heat. Heat President Pat Riley has revealed their desire to bring Wade back, believing the veteran shooting guard can still be a reliable contributor to the team. However, Riley said that they will be patiently waiting for Wade to make a decision. If Wade agrees to re-sign with the Heat, they could offer him the $5.3 million exception or the $2.4 million veteran minimum.

Dwyane Wade won't say whether or not he'll play next season. https://t.co/Eb7ZzqVXpC — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) July 30, 2018

Aside from his NBA future, Dwyane Wade also talked about LeBron James’ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the acquisition of James, most people still don’t see the Lakers beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series, or even making a huge impact in the Western Conference. However, Wade said that people should never underestimate the capability of the best basketball player in the world.

“Well, first do not count him out, that would be the wrong thing to do,” Wade said.

LeBron James had led his team to the NBA Finals for eight consecutive years. Dwyane Wade believes James will try to do same with the Lakers where he will be playing alongside their young and talented core, together with their other free agent acquisitions like JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley. The 2018-19 NBA season could be the first time in eight years that James won’t be playing with at least superstar on his team. In his previous stints in Miami and Cleveland, LeBron ruled the Eastern Conference with the help of Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love.