Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Pack On The PDA, Confirming Romance

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are moving on since their split as media caught Pratt kissing new flame Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sunday.

The new couple went on a date after church service with Pratt’s 5-year-old son, Jack. The author and blogger seemed to get along great with Pratt’s son.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor kissed Schwarzenegger while getting ice cream in Los Angeles, California, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

This is the couple’s second public outing together, confirming dating rumors. The pair sparked rumors after being spotted on a Father’s Day picnic in Santa Barbara, California, last month. Sharing sandwiches, potato chips, and apples on a park bench, they laughed and smiled at each other.

Pratt is getting back into the dating game with his first relationship since announcing his public split with Faris in August 2017, after almost nine years of marriage. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star formally filed for divorce in December 2017, but the two have a great friendship, according to Faris.

“Divorce sucks,” Pratt said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But at the end of the day we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”

While Pratt moves on, his 41-year-old ex began seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett, according to the Huffington Post, after working together on a film, a few weeks after her split from Pratt. The pair took an Italian vacation in 2017 together.

Pratt said the exes are still friends and working on being kind to one another while being parents to Jack.

Schwarzenegger, 28, is daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, who reportedly set up the pair and their new relationship.

Chris Pratt Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating Katherine Schwarzenegger for 2 Months https://t.co/CLemcFBypf pic.twitter.com/c4P2I612T1 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 30, 2018

“It’s still very new between Chris and Katherine, but the picnic was not their first date,” E! News reported, citing an unnamed source. “They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so.”

The newfound couple locked lips not once, but twice during the PDA-filled date. The 39-year-old dad wore a black tee and black jeans paired with brown boots and a clean beard for Sunday morning church and desert. His new flame chose a long, white dress sporting a yellow floral pattern, tying a denim jacket casually around her waist.

A source said the twosome are “casually dating,” but is taking a new girlfriend to church and on a date with family ever “casual”?