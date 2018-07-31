Thieves Steal Live Shark From Texas Aquarium By Dressing It Like A Baby And Sneaking It Out In A Stroller

The heist took place during Shark Week, leading police to initially think it was a prank.

Some people take Shark Week a little too seriously.

In Texas, a trio of thieves stole a live shark from a Texas aquarium by dressing the fish as a baby and sneaking it out in a baby stroller, a crime that left local police puzzled. As the New York Post noted, the daring heist took place at the San Antonio Aquarium in broad daylight on Saturday.

The thieves stole the 18-inch shark from an open tank by grabbing it by the tail and then wrapping it in a wet towel. They then placed it into a stroller, making it look like a swaddled baby. As KSAT TV reported, the trio took the shark into a back room and put it into a bleach solution, which likely shocked the fish.

Police said they didn’t quite believe it when they first got the call about the stolen shark, thinking it had to have been a prank.

“When we first got the call, we thought it was kind of a hoax being that it was Shark Week last week,” Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said in an interview with KSAT TV. “But it turns out someone actually went inside the aquarium there in Leon Valley and stole a horn shark.”

But the crime was very real, and the heist carefully put together. Salvaggio said he believed that the trio had intimate knowledge of the aquarium, saying it looked like a targeted hit.

“It’s very obvious the person knows what he’s looking for and went there specifically for that area,” Salvaggio said of the surveillance video. “We got a good look at the person — or persons involved. There’s three people involved.”

San Antonio police released that surveillance footage, showing clear views of the faces of all three shark heist suspects. They have asked anyone with information about the three to call the police department.

BREAKING: Police are looking for a trio of thieves who stole a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium over the weekend by stuffing it into a stroller #KSATnews https://t.co/9BXqtPprwr — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) July 30, 2018

Experts at the aquarium said the shark would be able to survive a few hours out of the water, so they have hope that it was able to survive the heist. It was not clear what the trio had in mind for the shark, but horn sharks are listed for sale online for anywhere from $80 to $500 depending on the size and species.

Police were able to locate the maroon truck they believe was used in the San Antonio shark heist and have taken a person of interest into custody.