‘The Walking Dead’: Don’t Worry, Heath Hasn’t Been Forgotten

Since Heath disappeared in Season 7 of 'The Walking Dead,' fans have been wondering if he will ever be seen again

In Episode 6 of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Heath (Corey Hawkins) disappeared, leaving only his broken glasses and a card behind for Tara (Alanna Masterson) to find. Since then, fans have been wondering what has happened to the Alexandria resident.

Heath was a valued member of Alexandria who went on supply runs for the community. However, when he disappeared in Season 7 of The Walking Dead, it seems like he has completely dropped off the radar. While this is understandable with the constant threat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his group called the Saviors, fans occasionally wondered if Heath would ever show up again. After all, while he left behind a set of broken glasses, the car he and Tara were traveling in was missing and a body was never seen. And, as long-time fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series know, if a body isn’t sighted, then there is always a possibility the character is still alive.

So, what exactly is Heath’s fate?

While the actor who plays Heath has kept quiet about his character’s fate, one of the show’s creators and executive producers, Robert Kirkman, has revealed that Heath hasn’t been forgotten about on The Walking Dead according to Comic Book.

AMC

Instead, the actor has been so busy with other work lined up that his storyline — and fate — has been left open.

“Corey Hawkins, who played Heath, very great actor, got busy on a lot of things, [had] different things happening, this is what happens in the world,” Kirkman said when questioned about Heath’s fate at the Q&A panel for The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con.

While Robert Kirkman was shy of answering directly as to the true fate of Heath, he did reveal that the character’s fate had not yet been set in stone and it will likely be dependent on Corey Hawkin’s availability as to whether or not the character returns any time soon on The Walking Dead.

“I wouldn’t want to spoil things like it’s entirely possible that he could be coming back at some point, but we’ll see. We have not forgotten Heath. And everyone will remember that character when he comes back.”

While Robert Kirkman was less confident in confirming the fate of Heath, the show’s executive producer and former showrunner, Scott Gimple, did tell Entertainment Weekly back in September that fans had definitely not seen the end of Heath.

“We definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period. I will say that. I don’t mean to disappoint the Heathies. He will be on the show. He will be within The Walking Dead again.”

So, it seems that fans will just have to wait and tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead to find out Heath’s fate.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.