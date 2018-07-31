John Cena Tweets About Having ‘No Regrets’ Amid Reports That He & Nikki Bella Are Done For Good

Bella chose what she believes is best for herself.

It looks like WWE stars John Cena, 41, and Nikki Bella, 34, are indeed over this time, and Cena, at least, has no regrets.

When news of their breakup first hit, many people believed it might be part of Bella’s reality TV show, Total Bellas. However, according to a TMZ report, the two tell their real-life friends that the breakup wasn’t staged and that they merely grew apart due to being apart so much. In fact, while Bella filmed her show, Cena was away in China, which didn’t help their relationship.

Neither Bella nor Cena regrets the relationship they had and the decisions they made that led to its demise. Cena recently tweeted, “If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret.”

Meanwhile, Bella issued a statement to People. She said, “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

So far, Bella isn’t looking for a new beau just yet, but she is looking for a new place to live. For now, she’s focused on her career and finding a place to call her own.

On the season finale of Total Bellas last night, Bella called off her engagement for the second time just weeks before she planned to walk down the aisle to say “I do” to Cena. The first time they broke up, it was over not having children, but Cena agreed to reverse his vasectomy to attempt to have a child, but ultimately, that didn’t turn out to be the solution to all the couple’s problems.

On the show, Bella said, “It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end.”

It sounds like the two WWE wrestlers have nothing but respect for each other, but have decided it is time to part ways after their six-year relationship. For Bella’s part, she admitted on her show that she’s completely exhausted at this point and has to move on to other things. Cena, too, appears to be happy enough with what he’s learned from the relationship if his tweet is any indication.