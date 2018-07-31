Ariana Grande Posts New Photo Of Her And Fiance Pete Davidson On Instagram After Short Hiatus

Grande had declared she would be taking a 'breather' from her popular social media platform following all the negativity she received

It appears Ariana Grande decided to take a break from taking a “breather” on her Instagram as the “God Is A Woman” singer posted two new photos, including one of her sitting on fiance Pete Davidson’s lap early Monday, per People.

Fans were surprised when Grande announced on July 23 that she would be taking a bit of a hiatus not only from Instagram but Twitter as well due to all the negative comments she was constantly receiving. Her decision to do so followed Davidson’s more drastic action of completely deleting all the photos from his Instagram page due to all the negativity as well.

Speculation that there was trouble in the couple’s relationship quickly arose after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, wiped out his Instagram, but Davidson was quick to squash the rumors.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**ing lit,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Grande’s explanation in her decision to take a step back from social media was along the same lines as her man’s when she told a fan on Twitter, “Just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative s**t that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly.”

Aside from the cute photo of her and Davidson, Grande also posted a sideways black-and-white photo of herself sitting on her bed.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has been focusing all of her attention instead on the upcoming release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, but couldn’t help herself from responding to a fan’s request for a life update on Twitter on Monday.

i love and miss u too ! been rehearsing and working and staying present but also missing and thinking of u all ???????? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

Speaking about Sweetener, the “Into You” singer decided to make a small change to one of the titles on the album’s track list, which did not go unnoticed by her fans. Grande stood firm with her decision to keep the song “Pete,” which is dedicated to her fiance, on the album, despite the fact that many of her fans were urging her to reconsider as she and Davidson haven’t been together for that long.

If fans had an issue when the track was just called “Pete,” the “Side To Side” singer might face more backlash as she decided to include the Set It Up actor’s last name in the title as well, thereby making it “Pete Davidson.”

One fan immediately took to Twitter to question Grande about the change, to which she had the perfect response.

i like the way it looks

i love his name and i love him

music lasts forever. it’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 30, 2018

While fans can still see the photo of Grande and her man on Instagram, it appears the “Break Free” singer opted to deactivate her social media account once again after posting the two photos.

Grande’s fans can listen to Sweetener when it is released on August 17.