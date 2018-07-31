Lindsay Lohan Appeared ‘Fragile’ After Injuring Ankle Filming MTV Reality Show In Mykonos, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly injured herself while filming her new reality show on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old starlet turned her ankle while filming the show in Mykonos, Greece. She was seen wearing an ankle brace during the filming of the show. Assistants reportedly help her around the new resort where the show takes place.

The reality show will air on MTV and it follows Lohan and the people who work at the resort as well as highlights three nightclubs.

According to Page Six, “Sources told us that Bunim/Murray Productions — which has made such hits as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Road Rules, as well as Dina and Ali Lohan’s short-lived Living Lohan — will be behind the show for MTV.”

Lohan also released a teaser of the reality show on Monday. The teaser is titled “Lohan Beach Club,” so it’s possible that may be the name of the new show. The video shows her saying “Pack your bags, MTV! We’re going to Mykonos. I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan. Get ready.” It shows cutaways of the resort as she makes the announcement.

Fortunately, it does not look too bad of an injury, at least not for Lohan.

In 2016, Lohan had a gruesome injury where she lost part of a finger trying to anchor a boat. According to The Sun, the detached digit was found and she was able to fix it. The injury happened before she was going to meet refugees from the Syrian war in Sultanbeyli.

Lohan shared the scary injury on her Snapchat while exclaiming, “This is the result of me trying to anchor the boat by myself! My poor finger!”

Lohan also just accepted the role of spokesperson for Lawyer.com, a tech company law firm. According to Time MONEY, the Parent Trap actress explained, “I realized there was an angle here where we can make some really great content and do it in the name of helping people.”

Lohan is also appearing on the BBC show Sick Note alongside Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint and Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost. According to the IMDb, the show is about a man who is misdiagnosed with a fatal disease and he begins to notice how everyone around him treats him better. Suddenly, he has a big decision to make: come clean and go back to his old rubbish life or pretend to be ill.