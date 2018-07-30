Tamra Judge Disses Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend Scot Matteson: ‘So Far, Not Good’

Find out what Tamra really thinks of her BFF's new man!

Tamra Judge isn’t a fan of Shannon Beador’s latest love interests.

During an interview on The Daily Dish Podcast on July 30, Judge opened up about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star’s love life, explaining that not only has she not favored the past men Beador has chosen for herself, she also doesn’t like Beador’s new boyfriend, Scot Matteson.

“She’s been dating and I have to say, I’m not approving the guys she’s dating. She’s dated a couple of guys and I don’t like them,” Judge explained.

Then, when asked if she believed Beador was going for the wrong type of guy, Judge confirmed to hosts Rachael Roberts and Megan Segura that was the case.

“Yes!” she proclaimed.

Judge even said that Beador is going for a Brooks Ayers type of guy. As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Ayers dated Vicki Gunvalson for years and throughout their relationship, he was accused of using her for money and fame, and of lying about his alleged cancer diagnosis.

“The first one, I’m like, what are you doing? She’s got a new one… jury’s out… but so far, not good,” Judge continued of Matteson.

Beador and Matteson went public with their relationship on Instagram earlier this month during a trip to New York City with friends. As fans will recall, Beador and Judge appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As for what Tamra Judge believes Shannon Beador needs in a man, she told the hosts of The Daily Dish Podcast that she hopes her friend will find someone who is “very forgiving” and who “likes to have a few cocktails.”

“I think she wants like a hometown type of guy, Midwest… someone who’s just not flashy and just nice and relaxed,” Judge continued.

During the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador and her now-estranged husband, David Beador, were seen going through hard times and ultimately confirming their split at the end of last year. Since then, David has been enjoying a new romance with his new leading lady, Lesley Cook, who he met in December of last year months after his split from the reality star.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.